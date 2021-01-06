Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) a €58.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DLG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €50.11 ($58.95).

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) stock opened at €46.18 ($54.33) on Tuesday. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a 12 month low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a 12 month high of €48.38 ($56.92). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €41.99 and its 200-day moving average is €39.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

