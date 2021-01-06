Cream Finance Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.63 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Cream Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $61.36 or 0.00172746 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded down 13% against the dollar. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $9.20 million and $1.63 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cream Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00028069 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00115653 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.71 or 0.00258201 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.40 or 0.00479733 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00049713 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00249428 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017261 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,924,547 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,928 tokens. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance

Cream Finance Token Trading

Cream Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.