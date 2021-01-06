Cream (CRM) Reaches One Day Volume of $15.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 5th. During the last seven days, Cream has traded up 50.7% against the US dollar. One Cream coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, YoBit, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. Cream has a total market capitalization of $48,857.74 and $15.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,098.90 or 0.99865917 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00008083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017487 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.86 or 0.00271956 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.95 or 0.00477243 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.75 or 0.00139861 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002323 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00041488 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 75.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001802 BTC.

About Cream

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptohub, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

