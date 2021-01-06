CRDT (CRDT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $120,997.00

CRDT (CURRENCY:CRDT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 5th. During the last week, CRDT has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One CRDT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CRDT has a market capitalization of $524,868.30 and $120,997.00 worth of CRDT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00028274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00120629 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.71 or 0.00241272 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.02 or 0.00496147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00049871 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.47 or 0.00261247 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017761 BTC.

About CRDT

CRDT’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,933,251 tokens. The official website for CRDT is crdt.io

CRDT Token Trading

