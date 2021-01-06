Craig Hallum Raises Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target to $118.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $92.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Natera from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Natera from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.09.

Shares of NTRA opened at $100.04 on Monday. Natera has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $112.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of -42.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. The business had revenue of $98.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Natera will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Natera news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 19,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $1,634,924.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at $972,306. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 78,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $8,653,546.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,529,947.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 460,845 shares of company stock worth $39,688,244 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Natera by 12.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 31.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Natera by 78.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 51.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Natera by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

