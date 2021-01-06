Covesting (COV) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $112,500.00

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 6th. Covesting has a market capitalization of $5.91 million and approximately $112,500.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covesting token can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000942 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Covesting has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00046209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.99 or 0.00315616 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00033296 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,041.23 or 0.02987722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00014384 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Covesting Token Profile

Covesting (COV) is a token. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

