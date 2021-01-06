CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CoStar Group, Inc. provides information services to the commercial real estate industry. Their wide array of digital service offerings includes a leasing marketplace, a selling marketplace, sales comparable information, decision support, contact management, tenant information, property marketing, and industry news. They have three assets that provide a unique foundation for this marketplace: comprehensive national databases; large research department; and large number of participating organizations. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CSGP. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $890.58.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $893.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.97 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $891.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $829.81. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $500.24 and a 1-year high of $951.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $425.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.13 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 803,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,037,000 after purchasing an additional 259,788 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 46.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in CoStar Group by 34.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 119,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,801,000 after acquiring an additional 30,734 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

