CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $88.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CoreLogic’s shares have outperformed its industry's growth over the past year, partly due to earnings and revenue beat in five of the past six quarters. Investment in products and solutions, operational capabilities, technology platforms and infrastructure to build strong client partnerships ensures long-term revenue growth. Laser focus on operational excellence should keep the bottom line in good shape in the foreseeable future. Acquisitions help boost market share in mortgage, real estate, insurance, capital markets, public sector and rental property markets. On the flip side, with goodwill constituting more than half of its total assets, CoreLogic’s capital structure puts investors at risk. High debt may limit the company's future expansion and worsen its risk profile. High customer concentration remains a major concern.”

CLGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut CoreLogic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist downgraded shares of CoreLogic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CoreLogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CoreLogic currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.55.

Shares of NYSE:CLGX opened at $75.02 on Tuesday. CoreLogic has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.85 and its 200 day moving average is $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $436.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.54 million. CoreLogic had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CoreLogic will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLGX. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,602,000. MFN Partners Management LP grew its position in CoreLogic by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,000 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in CoreLogic by 304.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,922,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,998 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in CoreLogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,280,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in CoreLogic by 192.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 857,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,662,000 after acquiring an additional 564,744 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreLogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

