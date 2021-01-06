Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59,700 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Core-Mark by 19.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 506,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,639,000 after acquiring an additional 81,827 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 374.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 56,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 44,647 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 442,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 275,132 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Core-Mark by 260.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Core-Mark by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CORE opened at $30.83 on Wednesday. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.54.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Core-Mark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Core-Mark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Core-Mark Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

