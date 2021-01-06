Cordy Oilfield Services Inc. (CKK.V) (CVE:CKK) Shares Down 25%

Cordy Oilfield Services Inc. (CKK.V) (CVE:CKK) fell 25% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 141,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 355,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$3.47 million and a P/E ratio of -3.75.

Cordy Oilfield Services Inc. (CKK.V) Company Profile (CVE:CKK)

Cordy Oilfield Services Inc provides energy, municipal, and construction services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Heavy Construction. The Environmental Services segment provides clean-up, hazardous goods transportation, and containment services to the oil and natural gas industry, as well as to industrial and commercial customers.

