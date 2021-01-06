Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Shares Up 7.5%

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) shares shot up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.69 and last traded at $35.48. 106,148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 104,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.01.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPS. ValuEngine downgraded Cooper-Standard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $599.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 3.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.82.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $1.85. The company had revenue of $683.20 million for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Cooper-Standard by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,839,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,301,000 after buying an additional 422,180 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 24,997 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 370,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 368,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 156,527 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 316,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

