Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.25.

NYSE VLRS opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -39.13 and a beta of 2.60. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.13.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a positive return on equity of 90.78% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. Analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 5.1% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,419,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 92.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 14,884 shares during the period.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

