Contrasting Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) and Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH)

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) and Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Priority Technology alerts:

This table compares Priority Technology and Farfetch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Priority Technology -6.73% N/A -5.90% Farfetch -77.29% -81.22% -31.98%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Priority Technology and Farfetch, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Priority Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Farfetch 0 2 11 0 2.85

Priority Technology presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.95%. Farfetch has a consensus price target of $49.23, suggesting a potential downside of 22.61%. Given Priority Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Priority Technology is more favorable than Farfetch.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.7% of Priority Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of Farfetch shares are owned by institutional investors. 88.7% of Priority Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Priority Technology and Farfetch’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Priority Technology $371.85 million 1.19 -$33.59 million ($0.50) -13.12 Farfetch $1.02 billion 21.16 -$385.30 million ($1.21) -52.57

Priority Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Farfetch. Farfetch is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Priority Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Priority Technology beats Farfetch on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management. It also offers CPX, a turnkey commercial payments platform comprising CPX Access, CPX Gateway, CPX Commercial Acceptance, and CPX Payments solutions, which automate the AP payment process between buyers and suppliers to enhance financial rebates and automate the vendor payments. In addition, the company provides curated managed services and a suite of integrated automated payment solutions to various financial institutions and card networks; and payment-adjacent technologies to facilitate the acceptance of electronic payments from customers in the rental real estate, rental storage, medical, and hospitality industries. Further, it offers managed and integrated partners services that provide audience-specific programs for institutional partners and other third parties; and consulting and development solutions. The company serves small and medium size businesses, and enterprises, as well as distribution partners, including retail and wholesale independent sales organizations, financial institutions, and independent software vendors. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.