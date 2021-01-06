Contrasting Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) & Comtrex Systems (OTCMKTS:COMX)

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) and Comtrex Systems (OTCMKTS:COMX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Open Text and Comtrex Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Open Text 1 3 6 0 2.50 Comtrex Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Open Text presently has a consensus target price of $51.25, indicating a potential upside of 12.14%. Given Open Text’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Open Text is more favorable than Comtrex Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.8% of Open Text shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Open Text shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.8% of Comtrex Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Open Text and Comtrex Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Open Text 7.53% 10.54% 4.42% Comtrex Systems N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Open Text and Comtrex Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Open Text $3.11 billion 4.00 $234.23 million $2.80 16.32 Comtrex Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Open Text has higher revenue and earnings than Comtrex Systems.

Summary

Open Text beats Comtrex Systems on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms. It also offers digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital data-driven businesses through automation; Customer Experience Management, a set of processes used to track customer interactions throughout the customer journey; and Discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk. In addition, the company offers customer support programs that include access to software upgrades, a knowledge base, discussions, product information, and an online mechanism to post and review trouble tickets. Further, it provides professional services, such as consulting and learning services relating to the implementation, training, and integration of its licensed product offerings, as well as cloud services. The company serves organizations, enterprise companies, mid-market companies, and public sector agencies worldwide. It has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Corporation, Google Cloud, Amazon AWS, Accenture plc, Deloitte Consulting LLP, Tata Consultancy Services, ATOS, ATOS International S.A.S., Capgemini Technology Services SAS, and Cognizant Technology Solutions U.S. Corp. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

About Comtrex Systems

COMTREX SYSTEMS designs, develops, assembles and markets computer software and electronic terminals which provide target retailers with transaction processing, in-store controls and management information. Their principal products are various software programs, point-of-sale terminals, printers, computers and peripheral devices which they integrate to provide complete systems to restaurants, both table service and quick service.

