Contrasting Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) and SBT Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SBTB)

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) and SBT Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SBTB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Heartland Financial USA and SBT Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland Financial USA 21.09% 9.66% 1.09% SBT Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Heartland Financial USA and SBT Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland Financial USA 0 1 2 0 2.67 SBT Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heartland Financial USA presently has a consensus target price of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.00%. Given Heartland Financial USA’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Heartland Financial USA is more favorable than SBT Bancorp.

Dividends

Heartland Financial USA pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. SBT Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Heartland Financial USA pays out 19.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.0% of Heartland Financial USA shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Heartland Financial USA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of SBT Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heartland Financial USA and SBT Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland Financial USA $630.54 million 2.38 $149.13 million $4.14 9.84 SBT Bancorp $21.39 million 3.31 $4.11 million N/A N/A

Heartland Financial USA has higher revenue and earnings than SBT Bancorp.

Summary

Heartland Financial USA beats SBT Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; real estate mortgage loans; small business loans; agricultural loans; consumer loans comprising motor vehicle and home improvement loans, home equity line of credit, and fixed rate home equity and personal lines of credit; and credit cards for commercial, business, and personal use. In addition, it provides online banking, mobile banking, telephone banking, bill payment, automated clearing house, wire transfer, zero balance account, transaction reporting, lock box, remote deposit capture, accounts receivable, investment sweep account, reconciliation, treasury management, foreign exchange, and various fraud prevention services, such as check and electronic positive pay, and virus/malware protection service, as well as commercial purchasing and merchant credit cards, debit cards, and automated teller machines. Further, the company offers investment services, such as mutual funds, annuities, retirement products, education savings products, brokerage services, employer sponsored plans, and insurance products, as well as vehicle, property and casualty, and life and disability insurance products. Additionally, it is involved in the community development, consumer finance, multi-line insurance agency, and property management businesses. The company operates through 115 banking locations in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas, and California. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, Iowa.

SBT Bancorp Company Profile

SBT Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Simsbury Bank & Trust Company, Inc. that provides commercial banking services to individual consumers and small businesses in Connecticut. The company offers FDIC-insured checking, savings, IRA accounts, and 401K rollover accounts; commercial loans and residential mortgage programs, as well as home equity lines and loans; safe deposits and other customary non-deposit banking services; Internet banking services; and investment products. It operates through branch offices in the towns of Granby, Avon, Bloomfield, and West Hartford, Connecticut; and six ATMs. SBT Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Weatogue, Connecticut.

