ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L) (LON:GLO) Sets New 52-Week High at $220.00

ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L) (LON:GLO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 220 ($2.87) and last traded at GBX 214.62 ($2.80), with a volume of 28513 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 217 ($2.84).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L) to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Get ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L) alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 204.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 200.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 931.96. The company has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a GBX 3.11 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L)’s previous dividend of $3.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L) Company Profile (LON:GLO)

ContourGlobal plc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses in Europe, Latin America, and Africa. The company operates in Thermal Energy and Renewable Energy segments. It generates electricity from coal, lignite, natural gas, fuel oil, diesel, wind, solar, and hydro power plants with total installed capacity of 4.8 GW.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.