Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Trading 12.1% Higher

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) traded up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.95 and last traded at $19.22. 4,352,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 4,023,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.15.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Continental Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 3.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.70.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $692.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.17 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor acquired 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 56.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 81,272 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 29,370 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 6.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,216 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at about $909,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,042 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 5.5% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,365,703 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $16,771,000 after purchasing an additional 71,781 shares in the last quarter. 15.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

