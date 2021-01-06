Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. HSBC raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $14.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.53. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 1.72. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. Equities analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

