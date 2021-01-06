ContentBox Market Cap Tops $1.55 Million (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 6th. ContentBox has a market cap of $1.55 million and $2.05 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded up 33.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00010608 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.93 or 0.00266643 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

ContentBox Token Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,201,304,465 tokens. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

