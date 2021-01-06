Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.01

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.01 and last traded at $30.95, with a volume of 984 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.06.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Construction Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Construction Partners from $21.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Construction Partners in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average of $20.84.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $224.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.50 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $423,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 197,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,609.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 5.5% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,889,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,997,000 after buying an additional 254,237 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 22.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,997,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,563,000 after purchasing an additional 547,540 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,133,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 18.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,866,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,977,000 after purchasing an additional 290,695 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 17.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,362,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,205,000 after purchasing an additional 202,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

