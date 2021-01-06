Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Trading Up 13.2%

Shares of Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) were up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 8,734,531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 5,499,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CFMS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Conformis in a report on Sunday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.94.

The firm has a market cap of $64.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Conformis had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a negative return on equity of 174.01%. The business had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 million. Research analysts predict that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 64,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $41,642.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,387,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,595.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Conformis by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 36,316 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Conformis by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Conformis by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 52,524 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Conformis in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Conformis by 5,781.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 135,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.74% of the company’s stock.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

