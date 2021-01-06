Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CXO shares. TD Securities cut shares of Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.70 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Concho Resources stock opened at $61.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.16, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Concho Resources has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $93.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.56.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.73 million. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 294.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Concho Resources will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the second quarter valued at $114,608,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 155.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,456,581 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,029 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 195.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,030,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,045,000 after purchasing an additional 681,300 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the second quarter valued at $35,020,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,153,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $536,232,000 after purchasing an additional 450,526 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

