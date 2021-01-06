Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compugen Ltd. is a pioneer in the fields of computational genomics and proteomics. The company combines the disciplines of mathematics and computer science with molecular biology to improve the understanding of genomics and proteomics, the study of genes and proteins. Compugen’s expertise in these areas is used to develop core technologies and platforms that are the basis for its products and services. These products and services are designed to enable life scientists to significantly enhance their research efforts in drug discovery. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CGEN. ValuEngine lowered Compugen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Compugen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compugen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.56.

Shares of CGEN opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.98. Compugen has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $19.90.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGEN. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Compugen by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,672,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,805 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Compugen by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,307,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,500,000 after purchasing an additional 133,984 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Compugen by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,325,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,539,000 after buying an additional 291,950 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Compugen during the third quarter worth $10,562,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Compugen by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 516,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

