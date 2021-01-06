Comparing WANdisco (OTCMKTS:WANSF) and Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY)

WANdisco (OTCMKTS:WANSF) and Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WANdisco and Nomura Research Institute’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WANdisco $16.16 million 16.90 -$28.26 million ($0.39) -16.92 Nomura Research Institute $4.87 billion 5.17 $636.67 million $1.00 36.23

Nomura Research Institute has higher revenue and earnings than WANdisco. WANdisco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nomura Research Institute, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for WANdisco and Nomura Research Institute, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WANdisco 0 0 0 0 N/A Nomura Research Institute 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares WANdisco and Nomura Research Institute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WANdisco N/A N/A N/A Nomura Research Institute 13.13% 21.15% 12.79%

Volatility & Risk

WANdisco has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nomura Research Institute has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nomura Research Institute beats WANdisco on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WANdisco

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco Fusion, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and DConE, a high-performance coordination engine able to work across wide-area networks. The company also offers LiveMigrator, a cloud migration tool to initiate a transfer of data from one cluster to another; LiveData Cloud Services for Azureto to facilitate petabyte scale cloud migration without business interruption; LiveAnalytics, an automated data and metadata replication solution; Apache Hive, a data warehouse system that allows easy data querying, analysis, and reporting of massive datasets distributed across various systems, file stores, and databases; Apache Ranger, which provides centralized security administration, fine-grained authorization, and centralized auditing within a single cluster; and Apache Sentry to control and enforce privileges on data for authenticated users and applications. In addition, it offers cloud analytics, hybrid cloud, multi cloud, and recovery solutions. WANdisco plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

About Nomura Research Institute

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. engages in consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform service businesses primarily in Japan. The Consulting segment offers management consulting, operational consulting, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies. It is also involved in the research, future projection, and recommendations related to society, economics, business, technology, etc. The Financial IT Solutions segment provides system consulting, system development, and system management solutions, as well as shared online services for the financial institutions, including the securities, insurance, banking, asset management, and other financial sectors. The Industrial IT Solutions segment offers system consulting, system development, and system management solutions, as well as shared online services primarily for the distribution, manufacturing, service, and public sectors. The IT Platform Services segment provides IT platform solutions and information security services to external clients. It is also involved in research related to advance IT, etc. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

