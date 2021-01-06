Comparing Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) and CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) and CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Nisun International Enterprise Development Group alerts:

This table compares Nisun International Enterprise Development Group and CIRCOR International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nisun International Enterprise Development Group $21.10 million 15.81 $2.74 million N/A N/A CIRCOR International $964.31 million 0.75 -$133.93 million $2.62 13.89

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CIRCOR International.

Risk & Volatility

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIRCOR International has a beta of 2.63, suggesting that its share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group and CIRCOR International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nisun International Enterprise Development Group 0 0 0 0 N/A CIRCOR International 0 1 3 0 2.75

CIRCOR International has a consensus price target of $40.25, indicating a potential upside of 10.64%. Given CIRCOR International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CIRCOR International is more favorable than Nisun International Enterprise Development Group.

Profitability

This table compares Nisun International Enterprise Development Group and CIRCOR International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nisun International Enterprise Development Group N/A N/A N/A CIRCOR International -21.05% 11.03% 2.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of CIRCOR International shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of CIRCOR International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CIRCOR International beats Nisun International Enterprise Development Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Company Profile

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and installs valves, pumps, pipe fittings, and other products in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segment, Equipment and Engineering and Financial Services. The company offers diaphragm, angle seat, and sanitary ball valves; sanitary centrifugal and liquid-ring, and clean-in-place return pumps; and sanitary pipe fittings. It also provides pipeline design, installation, construction, ongoing maintenance, and after-sales services. In addition, the company offers underwriting related advisory services to financial institutions and corporate clients; and provides distribution and management services for direct banking products issued by small and medium commercial banks. It offers its fluid equipment and installation services for use in the pharmaceutical, biological, food and beverage, and other clean industries. The company was formerly known as Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd in November 2020. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd was founded in 2005 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc. provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems. Its products and services are used in the military and defense, commercial aerospace, business and general aviation, and general industrial markets, as well as serves aircraft manufacturers and tier 1 suppliers to aircraft manufacturers. The Industrial segment provides 3 and 2 screw pumps, progressing cavity pumps, specialty centrifugal pumps, and gear metering pumps; automatic recirculation valves; and general service control valves for the end-users and original equipment manufacturers, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction companies. The company has operations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company markets its solutions directly and through various sales partners to approximately 14,000 customers in approximately 100 countries. CIRCOR International, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.