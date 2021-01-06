Comparing (BIOX) and Its Competitors

(NYSE: BIOX) is one of 8,327 public companies in the “” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get alerts:

This table compares and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio N/A N/A N/A Competitors $27.40 billion $1.61 billion 12.25

‘s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than .

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 0 0 0 0 N/A Competitors 7164 33475 43267 837 2.45

As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 17.37%.

Profitability

This table compares and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets N/A N/A N/A Competitors -738.39% -25.22% -20.20%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.1% of shares of all “” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of shares of all “” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.