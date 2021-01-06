Comparing Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) and Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Insmed and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insmed -145.14% -79.58% -31.14% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals -173,992.23% -36.98% -31.06%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Insmed and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insmed 0 0 10 0 3.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 0 1 7 0 2.88

Insmed presently has a consensus price target of $49.80, suggesting a potential upside of 48.88%. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $23.71, suggesting a potential upside of 77.50%. Given Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Insmed.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.2% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Insmed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Insmed has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Insmed and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insmed $136.47 million 24.97 -$254.34 million ($3.01) -11.11 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals $320,000.00 5,279.29 -$123.85 million ($0.89) -15.01

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Insmed. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Insmed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals beats Insmed on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options. MAC lung disease is a rare and often chronic infection that can cause irreversible lung damage and can be fatal. Insmed’s earlier-stage clinical pipeline includes INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1 with therapeutic potential in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis and other inflammatory diseases, and INS1009, an inhaled formulation of a treprostinil prodrug that may offer a differentiated product profile for rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis. The company is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

