Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comerica in a research note issued on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.07. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.43 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.51.

CMA stock opened at $56.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Comerica has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $70.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $80,535.00. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,886,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Comerica by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,402,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,868,000 after buying an additional 1,006,820 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,898,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,570,000 after buying an additional 515,484 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,974,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,223,000 after buying an additional 418,883 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Comerica by 411.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 517,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,734,000 after buying an additional 416,710 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

