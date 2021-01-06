Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CXP. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Columbia Property Trust stock opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.80 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average is $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Columbia Property Trust has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $22.71.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.65 million. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. Columbia Property Trust’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $171,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 744.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 77,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 68,179 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 12.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 182,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 20,689 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 29.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 32.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,228,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

