Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Colony Capital, Inc. is a real estate and investment management firm. The company focused on investing in real estate and real estate-related assets. It serves health care, industrial and hospitality sectors. The company also offers equity and debt management services. Colony Capital Inc., formerly known as Colony NorthStar Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Get Colony Capital alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Colony Capital from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE CLNY opened at $4.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.86. Colony Capital has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.19). Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 58.61% and a negative net margin of 146.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colony Capital will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the third quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Colony Capital by 22.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colony Capital during the third quarter valued at $181,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Colony Capital by 41.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 31,414 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Colony Capital during the third quarter valued at $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colony Capital (CLNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.