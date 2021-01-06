Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Colliers International Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colliers International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Colliers International Group from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Colliers International Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.83.

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $85.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.80. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.43 and a beta of 1.63. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $93.30.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $692.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.20 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 2.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,429,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 56.3% in the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 87,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the period. 65.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

