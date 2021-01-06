Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CL. Truist upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.58.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $84.52 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.14. The firm has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $12,380,761.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,806.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $1,377,228.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,649,372.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 54.4% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 262,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $256,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $2,063,000. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

