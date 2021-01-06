CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Shares Gap Down to $4.21

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.21, but opened at $3.45. CNFinance shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 109 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNF. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNFinance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut CNFinance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company has a quick ratio of 422.30, a current ratio of 422.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.73.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $49.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.13 million. CNFinance had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 2.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNFinance Holdings Limited will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CNFinance stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNFinance (NYSE:CNF)

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

