CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 24.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CME Group from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.00.

Shares of CME stock opened at $179.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CME Group news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $418,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,226,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,709. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 36,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 251.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 26,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 19,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

