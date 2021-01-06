CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.38

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.38 and last traded at $32.25, with a volume of 31473 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.57.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLSK shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on CleanSpark from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $840.04 million, a P/E ratio of -60.46 and a beta of 5.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLSK. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter worth $1,078,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CleanSpark by 4,740.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 87,702 shares in the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.