Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Civista Bancshares from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ CIVB traded up $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.74. 79,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,527. Civista Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $28.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.85 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 23.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 395.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

