Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.29. Citizens Community Bancorp reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $16.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CZWI shares. ValuEngine raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ CZWI opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $116.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,022,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after buying an additional 114,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

