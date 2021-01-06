CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) & Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) and CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Titan International and CITIC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan International -5.88% -29.60% -5.67% CITIC N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Titan International and CITIC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan International $1.45 billion 0.22 -$48.42 million ($0.76) -6.87 CITIC $72.90 billion 0.29 $6.88 billion N/A N/A

CITIC has higher revenue and earnings than Titan International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.9% of Titan International shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Titan International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Titan International and CITIC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan International 0 1 0 0 2.00 CITIC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Titan International has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CITIC has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CITIC beats Titan International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer. It offers rims, wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment. The company also offers rims, wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-the-road earthmoving, mining, military, construction, and forestry equipment, including skid steers, aerial lifts, cranes, graders and levelers, scrapers, self-propelled shovel loaders, articulated dump trucks, load transporters, haul trucks, backhoe loaders, crawler tractors, lattice cranes, shovels, and hydraulic excavators. In addition, it provides bias and light truck tires; and products for ATVs, turf, and golf cart applications, as well as specialty and train brakes. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as to the aftermarket through independent distributors, equipment dealers, and own distribution centers. Titan International, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Quincy, Illinois.

CITIC Company Profile

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products. It also engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil; coal mining; import and export of commodities; aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; manganese mining and processing; development of iron ore mine; production of copper and ferroniobium; and operation of coal-fired power stations. In addition, the company manufactures special steel, bars, plates, steel tubes, forged steel, wires, and casting billets. Further, it provides engineering contracting services for infrastructure, housing, municipal, and industrial facilities, as well as agriculture, energy, and resources sectors; and engineering services in the areas of urban development and ecological preservation projects. Additionally, the company engages in the urban renewal and development projects, including residential properties; ownership and operation of a portfolio of commercial and industrial properties; provision of telecommunication services; investment and management of ports and port terminals; distribution of motor vehicles and related services, food and FMCG products, and healthcare and electrical products; and provision of logistics, commercial aviation, and publication services. The company was formerly known as CITIC Pacific Limited and changed its name to CITIC Limited in August 2014. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. CITIC Limited is a subsidiary of CITIC Group Corporation.

