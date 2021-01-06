Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Ciner Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of CINR stock opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.59 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.98. Ciner Resources has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter. Ciner Resources had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.08%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciner Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciner Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ciner Resources by 551.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,831 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ciner Resources by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ciner Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,762,000. 7.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciner Resources Company Profile

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

