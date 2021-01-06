Ciena Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.64 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ciena in a research note issued on Monday, January 4th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick forecasts that the communications equipment provider will earn $2.64 per share for the year.

Get Ciena alerts:

CIEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.53.

Shares of CIEN opened at $51.21 on Tuesday. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $828.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Ciena during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 59.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 39.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,166. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.