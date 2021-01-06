CIBC Trims Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Target Price to C$0.45

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price objective decreased by CIBC to C$0.45 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has an underpeform rating on the stock.

BBD.B has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.35 to C$0.55 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.35 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.56 to C$0.43 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$0.73.

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$0.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.41. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1 year low of C$0.26 and a 1 year high of C$1.94.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

