Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Now Covered by Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) in a note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. 140166 raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Shares of CHDN opened at $196.44 on Monday. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -81.51 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.44. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $337.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total value of $1,217,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 271,552 shares in the company, valued at $55,116,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total value of $1,025,889.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,592,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 547.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 98,344 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 41.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

