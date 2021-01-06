Chubb (NYSE:CB) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $155.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $152.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CB. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.42.

Shares of CB stock opened at $149.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.01 and a 200-day moving average of $132.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.74. The company has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total value of $1,699,777.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,369 shares in the company, valued at $29,820,735.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $19,724,545.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 814,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,258,081.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,295,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,089,309,000 after acquiring an additional 182,842 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,038,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,444,000 after acquiring an additional 290,805 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,415,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,285,000 after acquiring an additional 580,742 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 10.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,309,000 after purchasing an additional 465,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 6.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,383,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,803,000 after purchasing an additional 137,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

