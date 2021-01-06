CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) were up 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.83 and last traded at $27.83. Approximately 9,231 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 27,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average is $26.34.

CHS Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHSCM)

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

