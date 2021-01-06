Chrono.tech (TIME) Achieves Market Cap of $328,357.07

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 6th. Chrono.tech has a market capitalization of $328,357.07 and approximately $111,124.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chrono.tech token can currently be bought for approximately $2.63 or 0.00007614 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded up 44.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chrono.tech alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00046773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.11 or 0.00336776 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00036492 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014315 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $837.74 or 0.02429824 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

Chrono.tech is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,087 tokens. Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews . The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chrono.tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chrono.tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.