Chromia (CHR) Price Hits $0.0235 on Exchanges

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chromia has a total market cap of $10.09 million and $2.36 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00028898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00120390 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.00 or 0.00257134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.84 or 0.00516710 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00049814 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.45 or 0.00255559 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00016976 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia's total supply is 471,970,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 429,562,408 tokens. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Chromia

Chromia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

