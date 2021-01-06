Chromia (CHR) Hits One Day Volume of $2.36 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Chromia has a market capitalization of $10.09 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. One Chromia token can currently be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chromia alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00028898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00120390 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.00 or 0.00257134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.84 or 0.00516710 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00049814 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.45 or 0.00255559 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00016976 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 429,562,408 tokens. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

Chromia Token Trading

Chromia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.