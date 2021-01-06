Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to $1,835.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $1,745.00 to $1,835.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,580.00 to $1,520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,324.61.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,355.11 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,435.52. The stock has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.30, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,339.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,243.53.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

