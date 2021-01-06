Chindata Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,139 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,551% compared to the typical volume of 69 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CD opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Chindata Group has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.96.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.85 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chindata Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.60 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

