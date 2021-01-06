Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Down to $23.96

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.96, but opened at $21.95. Chindata Group shares last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 1,701 shares changing hands.

CD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.60 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chindata Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.96.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.85 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at $1,981,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the third quarter worth about $10,144,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the third quarter worth about $39,609,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the third quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the third quarter worth about $47,797,000. 18.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chindata Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.